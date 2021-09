Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ireland’s unemployment rate, including people receiving temporary COVID-19 jobless benefits, fell to 12.4% in August, its lowest level since the pandemic began, from 13.5% in July, the state statistics agency said.

Excluding recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, which will be phased out in the coming months, the rate fell to 6.4% from 6.5% as the economy continued to reopen.