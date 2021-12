Reading Time: < 1 minute

DUBLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) – Ireland’s unemployment rate, including people receiving temporary COVID-19 jobless benefits, fell to 6.9% in November from 7.9% in October, the Central Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

Excluding Pandemic Unemployment Payments, which will be withdrawn in February, the rate was unchanged at 5.2%.

