DUBLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Ireland’s unemployment rate was 4.4% in January, the same level as December following an upward revision, Central Statistics Office data showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate has remained between a 21-year low of 4.2% and 4.5% over the last nine months amid a tight labour market.

