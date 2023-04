Reading Time: < 1 minute

DUBLIN, April 5 (Reuters) – Ireland’s unemployment rate held steady at 4.3% for the second month in a row in March, Central Statistics Office data showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate has remained between a 21-year low of 4.2% and 4.5% over the last 11 months amid a tight labour market.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first