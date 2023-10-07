UPDATED: Israel declares state of war

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Dozens of gunmen from the Islamist militant group Hamas appear to have infiltrated southern Israel in a surprise attack and are currently at large with videos of shooting in the streets.

In response to the attacks, which appear to have caught the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) by surprise, Israel has declared a state of war.

Palestinian resistance members besiege a number of occupation soldiers at a military base pic.twitter.com/35A0u70bvo — Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) October 7, 2023

“A number of terrorists have infiltrated into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip,” the military said in a statement, adding that residents in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip had been told to stay in their homes.

“The Israel Defence Forces will defend Israeli civilians and the Hamas terrorist organisation will pay heavy price for its actions,” it said.

7 Israeli communities under Hamas control

“We are at war, and we will win,” Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu says in a message to Israelis.

Israel’s channel 12 is reporting that 280 people are injured in Israel, 30 of them seriously.

Israels’s channel 13 is reporting that 7 communities are under Hamas control.

These include Sderot, Nahal Oz, Kfar Haza, Magen, Sufa Beheri and general command of Gaza.

Israel’s police is estimating that there are 60 militants inside the country at the moment, Haaretz reports.

After Hamas launched an attack on Israel, a large number of Palestinian fighters crossed the border and captured tanks pic.twitter.com/doLQSNQOlW — TRT World (@trtworld) October 7, 2023

An Israeli military spokesman says Palestinians fired 2,500 rockets at Israel “with infiltrations from paragliders, sea and ground” and added that “thousands of reservists will be called up” in the wake of the earlier rocket attacks on Israel.

I unequivocally condemn the attack carried out by Hamas terrorists against Israel.



It is terrorism in its most despicable form.



Israel has the right to defend itself against such heinous attacks. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 7, 2023

Burning vehicles in the Israeli city of Ashkelon following rocket launches from Gaza, 07 October 2023. Rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip early Saturday in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

