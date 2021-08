Reading Time: < 1 minute

Israel’s economy grew an annualised 15.4% in the second quarter from the prior three months, bouncing back from a weak first quarter with big gains in exports, consumer spending and investments after the country emerged from a third COVID-19 lockdown.

The gain in gross domestic product growth topped a Reuters forecast of 11% and followed an upward revision to a 1.4% contraction in the first quarter from a previous estimate of a 5.8% decline.