Israel-Hamas conflict puts global refugee resources at risk – UN official

Reading Time: < 1 minute

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) – The conflict between Israel and Hamas may jeopardize already limited humanitarian resources needed in other parts of the world, a United Nations official said in Tokyo on Friday.

Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said his agency worries the war may spill beyond Israel and Gaza, which would add more pressure on surrounding countries like Lebanon and Egypt that are already experiencing refugee crises.

Humanitarian resources are “not endless,” Grandi said at the Japan National Press Club. More crises leads to “less resources for everybody.”

Photo: A file photo of a Palestinian boy as he shoulders a bag as he waits to cross into Egypt at Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip. EPA/ALI ALI

