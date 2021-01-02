Israel leads vaccine race with 1 million given jab

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Israel has given vaccinations against coronavirus to more than one million people, the highest rate in the world, as global immunisation efforts step up.

Israel has a rate of 11.55 vaccination doses per 100 people, followed by Bahrain at 3.49 and the UK at 1.47, according to a global tracking website affiliated with Oxford University.

In comparison, France had vaccinated 138 people in total by 30 December.

More than 1.8m people have now died of the virus around the world.

The comparative figures on vaccination are put together by Our World in Data, which is a collaboration between Oxford and a UK-based educational charity.

They measure the number of people who have received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Most of the vaccines approved for use so far rely on two doses, given more than a week apart.

The US fell far short of its target of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of 2020, with just 2.78 million having received a jab by 30 December.

Main Photo: An elderly Israeli woman embraces an Israeli Arab nurse after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine by a nurse in the new Tel Aviv municipality vaccines center in Rabin square, Tel Aviv, Israel. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Read more via BBC

