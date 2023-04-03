Israel says it downs aircraft that appeared to come from Syria

Reading Time: < 1 minute

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Israeli army said it downed an unidentified aircraft on Sunday that appeared to have crossed into its territory from Syria, as tensions simmer between the two countries.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement the aircraft it downed did not pose a threat at any stage.

Israel has for years carried out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Israel conducted six strikes in Syrian territory in March alone.

A file photo of Israeli Iron Dome air defense system intercepts rockets near the city of Ashkelon, Israel. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

