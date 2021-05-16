Reading Time: 2 minutes

At least 60 worshippers were injured, some of them critically, on Sunday when a grandstand seating area collapsed in a crowded synagogue in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service said.

The incident occurred in the settlement of Givat Zeev, north of Jerusalem. A spokesman for the ambulance service said about 10 people sustained serious injuries.

A police spokesman said 650 worshippers were in the synagogue at the time, for the start of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

Security footage on Channel 12 showed a crowded grandstand collapsing and people falling on top of each other.

Forty-five Jewish pilgrims were crushed to death on Israel’s Mount Meron on May 1 in a stampede in a narrow passageway during annual celebrations at the burial site of a Jewish sage.

A structure collapsed in Givat Ze'ev Settlement NW of Jerusalem City; Injuries reported among Israelis





Originally tweeted by Local Focus – Security Alerts (@LocalFocus1) on 16th May 2021.

EARLIER REPORTS

Magen David Adom reported around people were 60 injured at the scene, 10 of whom were classified as being in serious condition.

Initial reports indicate the collapse of a bleacher (tribona) at a synagogue in the settlement of Givat Ze’ev north of Jerusalem. There are said to be a number of injuries.

Over 600 people were in the Haredi synagogue when the collapse occurred, a police spokesperson says.

Some large Haredi synagogues have bleachers, known as “tribonas,” which are packed with standing or dancing parishioners surrounding a central table where community leaders are seated.

Medics say it appears most of those hurt in the synagogue incident were lightly injured, but crews are still rushing to the scene, as videos show mass chaos outside the building.

This is a developing story Times of Israel