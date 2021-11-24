Israeli attack in Syria’s central region kills 2 civilians – state media

Reading Time: < 1 minute

CAIRO, Nov 24 (Reuters) – An Israeli ‘air aggression’ on Syria’s central region killed two civilians and injured seven others, official media said on Wednesday.

State media said Syrian air defences intercepted the attack above the city of Homs.

“An Israeli air aggression targeted parts of the central region, and the air defences are responding,” it said.

Two civilians were killed, and one civilian and six soldiers were injured in the attack, Syrian state TV said.

The attack also resulted in material damage.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue)

PHOTO – A file photo of Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli missiles targeting an area in Damascus, Syria. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI