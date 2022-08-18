Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes, medics say

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian in predawn clashes in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Thursday, Palestinian medics said. The Israeli army said he was armed and shooting at soldiers; the Palestinians denied this.

Witnesses said the clashes erupted when Israeli forces arrived to guard Jewish worshippers visiting Joseph’s Tomb, a Jewish shrine that has been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Four Palestinians were shot and one of them, an 18-year-old, was killed, the Palestine Red Crescent said. At least 30 Palestinians were wounded in all.

Later in the day, in a separate development, Israeli security forces raided seven non-governmental organisations in the West Bank, confiscating computers and equipment before sealing off the entrances, Palestinian witnesses and officials said.

This followed a decision by Israel to designate six of the groups as terrorist organisations, accusing them of funnelling donor aid to Palestinian militants The designation, which has drawn criticism from the United Nations and human rights watchdogs, was ratified on Wednesday for three of them.

Nine European Union countries have said they will continue working with the groups, citing a lack of evidence for the Israeli accusation.

via Reuters