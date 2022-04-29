Israeli Prime Minister Bennett’s family receives another death threat letter and bullet in mail

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The family of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has received a death threat and bullet in the mail for the second time this week, the police said. This time the letter was addressed to premier’s teenage son, whereas the first parcel targeted Bennett’s wife.

Police and the Shin Bet have said they are investigating both incidents. They have placed a gag order on the investigations and released few details.

The letter sent to the Bennett family on Tuesday included threats directed at prime minister’s wife Gilat and his 17-year-old son, Yoni.

In light of the threats, the police and Shin Bet have increased the alert level at the protective unit responsible for the security of the prime minister and his family, and appointed a special force to investigate the case.

Following Tuesday’s letter, Bennett made a statement in response to the death threat. “Political conflict, no matter how deep, should not come to violence, bullying, and death threats. We need to do everything, as leaders and as civilians whose children’s future are in this country, so that these occurrences simply don’t happen. It’s on us to extinguish the flames of the political conversation.”

On Thursday, IDF Military Police arrested a soldier suspected of publishing several social media posts threatening Bennett, Kan news reported. Military police planned to extend the soldier’s remand as the investigation was still in its early stages, the report said.

Channel 12 reported that officials believed both letters threatening Bennett’s family were sent by the same person or group. They reportedly used similar language and included live bullets of the same type. A Kan TV report, by contrast, said it was believed Thursday’s letter was sent by a “copycat.”

After the receipt of Tuesday’s letter, security officials in the Prime Minister’s Office immediately decided to reinforce the unit responsible for protecting Bennett’s family, while the Lahav 433 serious crimes unit and the Shin Bet security agency said they were launching a joint investigation into the incident.

While Bennett’s family does not currently face immediate danger, according to police, security officials have indicated that they are taking the threats seriously.

Photo – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN / POOL

