Israeli shelling hits south Lebanon after Hezbollah rocket fire

Israeli shelling hit southern Lebanese towns on Wednesday in response to a fresh rocket attack by powerful armed group Hezbollah, as cross-border violence extended into a fourth day.

Hezbollah said it had fired precision missiles at an Israeli position in response to the killing of its members in Israeli shelling earlier this week, pledging “decisive” responses to attacks on Lebanese territory, especially deadly ones.

The Israeli military said it was attacking Lebanon after one of its northern positions near the Israeli town of Arab al-Aramshe was targeted with anti-tank fire on Wednesday.

It did not immediately provide details on casualties.

A Lebanese security source said Hezbollah fired two precision missiles into Israel, which the group considers its sworn enemy.

Residents of the southern Lebanese town of Rmeish said Israeli shelling hit nearby. A security source told Reuters that Israeli artillery rounds were hitting the rocket launch point around Dhayra, across from Arab al-Aramshe.

Lebanese in those towns say the recent violence has brought back memories of the summer of 2006, when Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel fought a brutal month-long war.

via Reuters

