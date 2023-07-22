Israeli troops kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank violence -Palestinian officials

Reading Time: < 1 minute

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during clashes with stone throwers in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Palestinian officials said. Israel’s border police said that during the clash in the village of Umm Safa near the city of Ramallah, “masked suspects threw stones and rocks endangering the lives of troops.” A border policeman responded with fire and “a hit was identified,” it said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 17-year-old resident of the village had been killed. In a separate incident, Palestinian medical officials said a Palestinian was killed when Israeli troops fired at a car driving near the city of Nablus. Another was wounded and detained, they said.

Photo Smoke billows from an explosion during an Israeli army raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, 19 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group