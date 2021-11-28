Israel’s Bennett “very worried” world powers will ease Iran sanctions in atom talks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

JERUSALEM, Nov 28 (Reuters) – Israel is “very worried” that world powers will remove sanctions on Iran in exchange for insufficient caps on its nuclear programme, Prime Minister Naftali Naftali Bennett said on Sunday ahead of the resumption of negotiations in Vienna.

“This is the message that we are relaying in every manner, whether to the Americans or to the other countries negotiating with Iran,” he told his cabinet in televised remarks.

Iran’s negotiating team, led by Ali Bagheri Kani, held bilateral and trilateral meetings in Vienna on Sunday, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported, ahead of a resumption in nuclear talks to revive a 2015 agreement between Iran and major powers.

“The Iranian team arrived on Saturday in Vienna and started meetings which continued on Sunday at an expert level with the heads of the Russian and Chinese negotiating teams, as well as the EU Coordinator Enrique Mora,” Iranian diplomat Mohammadreza Ghaebi told ISNA.

Photo – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (C) and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (L) in Jerusalem. EPA-EFE/GIL COHEN-MAGEN / POOL