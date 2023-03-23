Israel’s El Al to resume India flights using Saudi corridor

Reading Time: < 1 minute

JERUSALEM, March 23 (Reuters) – El Al Israel Airlines said on Thursday it would resume flights to India in October after a three-year absence, citing shorter flight times due to the ability to fly over Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Israel’s flag carrier will operate four weekly flights to Mumbai from Tel Aviv using Boeing 737 aircraft, with the route expected to take 5.5 hours, down from 7.45 hours previously.

It will also fly twice weekly to New Delhi using larger Boeing 777 or 787 planes. The flight time on that route will fall to 6.5 hours from 9, El Al said.

“The launch of the new routes is now possible following the recently received approval to fly over the skies of Saudi Arabia and Oman,” El Al said.

India is popular with Israeli tourists and businessmen.

Last month Muscat joined Riyadh in allowing Israeli civilian overflights and El Al has been using the new route on flights to Asia.

El Al has said the new Saudi corridor will allow it to expand routes in Asia and to Australia.

