Calls to Italy’s domestic abuse and stalking hotline have risen dramatically since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Italy’s Statistical Agency, ISTAT, such calls rose by just under 80% in 2020 over 2019, immediately surging in the first two months of the crisis, March and April. These two months reported staggering increases of +176.9% and +182.2% to the respective months the previous years.

These details were revealed in a report ‘Requests for Help During the Pandemic’. In a confirmation that increased awareness makes a difference, there was also a spike on November 25, the World Day Against Violence Against Women, ISTAT said.

The reported violence was primarily physical (47.9%), ISTAT said but also psychological (50.5%).

Abuse affected women of all ages, but calls for help rose more among younger women, 11.8% compared to 9.8% in 2019 up to the age of 24, and among women aged up to 55: 23.2% in 2020; 18.9% in 2019.

Among the perpetrators of victims pointed out by women, family members increased to 18.5% in 2020 against 12.6% in 2019 while violence by current partners was steady at 57.1% in 2010.

ISTAT said some 20,525 women had resorted to domestic abuse centres.

This experience reflects the situation experienced by women in Malta. Last year, the Women’s Rights Foundation said it had received calls from mothers whose children have been used to spy on them, while others say they have had their internet access cut off or limited as a means of control.

“We’ve seen a trend where women are feeling more trapped than ever,” says director and lawyer Lara Dimitrijevic.

Many who have reached out told us their perpetrators are becoming more aggressive, not necessarily physical but more emotionally and verbally abusive,” according to Dimitrijevic.

Women in Malta needing help can contact the foundation on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 2-6pm on helpline 8006 2149.