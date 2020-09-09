Italian banks’ lending to businesses, domestic bond holdings up in July

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian banks increased both their lending to firms and their domestic government bond holdings in July, data showed on Wednesday.

A monthly Bank of Italy report on domestic banks’ balance sheets showed that loans to non-financial companies were up 4.4% year-on-year after a 3.6% rise seen in June.

Italian residents’ deposits with domestic banks fell to 2.51 trillion euros, while holdings of domestic government bonds were up at 440.9 billion euros in July compared to 434.3 billion euros the previous month.

Gross unpaid loans were down to 65.21 billion euros ($76.78 billion) at the end of July versus 68.79 billion euros a month earlier.

Like this: Like Loading...