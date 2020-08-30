Italian coastguard rescues people on board rescue ship funded by Bansky

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Italian coastguard said on Saturday it has rescued 49 people from the refugee rescue ship funded by street artist Banksy.

The vessel had called for urgent help after assisting a boat in the Mediterranean that was carrying around 130 migrants including at least one who died.

The crew on the Louise Michel tweeted saying that the people they had rescued had experienced extreme trauma and needed vital assistance as they’re unable to move and that nobody is coming to their aid.

Euronews

