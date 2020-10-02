Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Italy

Italian espresso aims for UNESCO status

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian officials began the process to have espresso coffee among the UNESCO’s list of protected intangible world heritage products.

The Consortium Protecting Traditional Italian Espresso Coffee celebrated the first World Coffee Day.

In so doing, it announced the birth of the Community for the Rite of Espresso Coffee.

The initiative asks people to sign a petition on http://www.ritodelcaffe.it and to contribute to the creation of an e-book recounting personal experiences linked to the every day ritual of drinking espresso.

According to the Italian Espresso Institute, the Italian espresso industry generates turnover of around five billion euros and employs almost 10,000 people in Italy.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Italy is top in the world for espresso production and consumption.

