Italian FM Tajani voices ‘outrage and concern’ over killings of Iranian teens

Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Premier Antonio Tajani on Wednesday told Iran’s new ambassador to Italy that death sentences against protesters involved in demonstrations sparked by the the mid-September death in hijab patrol custody of 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini must stop, amid reports of police atrocities against women and girls as well as a growing count of executions.

One of the latest deaths was that of a 14-year-old girl called Masoomeh with severe vaginal injuries, while a 12-year-old girl was repeatedly raped and killed for removing her hijab in school just before Christmas.

Another recent victim of the Iranian authorities was a 17-year-old boy.

Italy’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani speaks during a press conference after a meeting with Iran Ambassador to Italy at Farnesina Palace in Rome, Italy, 28 December 2022. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Meanwhile, the Iranian regime has stepped up executions of protesters.

On Tuesday a picture of a 25-year-old chess champion not wearing a hijab, Sara Khadim al-Sharia, went viral just as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi launched the umpteenth anathema against protesters saying “we will have no pity”.

Tajani said that in his meeting at the Italian foreign ministry in Rome with Ambassador-Designate Mohammad Reza Sabouri “I asked for the suspension of the death sentences, the immediate halt of executions, the suspension of the violent repression of demonstrations and I also asked that the political authorities open a dialogue with the demonstrators, recalling that it is not a matter of public order to kill children aged 12, 14 and 17 years old.

“The ambassador said he will report back to his government.” Tajani then reiterated: “I summoned the Iranian ambassador to express to him Italy’s indignation and concern for what is happening in the country.

“I recalled that it is not a matter of public order to kill a 12-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl or a 17-year-old boy. It has nothing to do with protecting the national security of the country,” he added. “We hope that Iran responds positively to Italy’s request.”

Via ANSA

