Italian football referee and his partner murdered in Lecce

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 33-year-old football referee, Daniele De Santis, and his partner, Eleonora Manta, were stabbed to death at their home in the city of Lecce, in Puglia.

Both victims were stabbed several times, sources said.

A number of persons who happened to be close to the crime scene told news agencies that they heard shouts and saw a man flee the home with a yellow rucksack and a knife in his hand.

Italian media has speculated that relationship issues could be behind the murder.

De Santis was a referee in Italy’s lower divisions, while he had also been appointed as an assistant referee in the country’s second division, Serie B, in 2017.

via ANSA
   

