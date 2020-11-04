Italian football team Lazio risk relegation and exclusion from Serie A

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Italian football club Lazio is being accused of not having respected, the health protocol linked to covid-19.

Ciro Immobile, Lucas Leiva and Thomas Strakosha, tested positive for Covid-19 recently and missed Wednesday’s Champions League match, against Zenit in the Champions League. The three players missed last week’s, European match against Bruges. (The match ended 1-1).

Positive a week ago and positive today, the three men have nevertheless played this weekend in the championship, in the 4-3 victory on the Torino turf.

Immobile and Leiva were part of the match while Strakosha was on the bench.

The Gazzetta dello Sport explains, that the club is at great risk. If it turns out that the protocol has not been respected and that the players in question have played positively against Torino, Lazio may face relegation or exclusion from the championship.

Gazzetta Dello Sport

Like this: Like Loading...