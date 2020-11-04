Italian football team Lazio risk relegation and exclusion from Serie A

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The Italian football club Lazio is being accused of not having respected, the health protocol linked to covid-19.
Ciro Immobile, Lucas Leiva and Thomas Strakosha, tested positive for Covid-19 recently and missed Wednesday’s Champions League match, against Zenit in the Champions League. The three players missed last week’s, European match against Bruges. (The match ended 1-1).
Positive a week ago and positive today, the three men have nevertheless played this weekend in the championship, in the 4-3 victory on the Torino turf.
Immobile and Leiva were part of the match while Strakosha was on the bench.