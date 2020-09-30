Italian giant Ferrero in talks to buy Fox’s Biscuits

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ferrero Group, the Italian confectionery giant, is plotting a £250m takeover of Fox’s Biscuits amid a battle for control which has drawn some of the sector’s biggest names.

Sky News has learnt that Ferrero, the family-controlled dynasty behind Kinder chocolate and Nutella, is working with advisers on a bid for Fox’s.

The biscuit-maker’s current owner, 2 Sisters Food Group (2SFG), has asked for offers to be submitted this week, according to insiders.

Other bidders are expected to include Burton’s Biscuits, which owns Jammie Dodgers, and Biscuit International, a European manufacturer of private-label products.

A takeover by Ferrero would see it become a substantial player in Britain’s biscuit market, which has seen a surge in sales this year as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more via Sky News

Like this: Like Loading...