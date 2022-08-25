Italian group Eni aims invest in Libyan gas output

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

MILAN (Reuters) – The chief executive of Eni has told the chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) that the Italian energy group wants to launch new investments to increase the North African country’s gas output.

In their meeting on Wednesday the two executives also discussed the implementation of renewables projects in Libya, Eni said in a statement.

State-controlled Eni has been working together with the Italian government to clinch deals with alternative gas suppliers in the face of increasing uncertainty over supplies from Russia.

