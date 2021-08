Reading Time: < 1 minute

The historic Italy’s State broadcaster, Rai announcer Nicoletta Orsomando, the most famous of the “buona sera signorine”, died at the age of 92, in a hospital in Rome after a short illness.

The news was confirmed by her family.

Orsomando appeared for the first time on 22 October 1953 on Italian television at a time when television in Italy was still experimental and was the first announcer. She presented a program for children,

ANSA