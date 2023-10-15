Italian Interior minister warns of ‘complicated months ahead’; Boosts security at sensitive sites

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi warned that the coming months will be “complicated” after the outbreak of war between Hamas and Israel.

“‘Difficult, complicated months are certainly ahead of us, which make it right to maintain a high level of attention,” Piantedosi told an event organized by daily newspaper Il Foglio.

He said that, at the moment, there is “no concrete and immediate evidence” of possible acts of domestic terrorism here, after a teacher was stabbed to death by an Islamist in France on Friday, while adding that it was necessary to keep “the level of attention very high”. When asked if the war could further increase the number of migrants arriving in Italy, Piantedosi replied: “it is one of the risks.

‘We already have reports of arrivals from Palestine although this was already happening before,” he said, adding that it is important to “intercept” potentially dangerous individuals “on arrival”.

Boosts security at sensitive sites

Piantedosi on Saturday chaired a meeting of the national committee for order and security after the outbreak of war between Hamas and Israel and the murder of a teacher in France on Friday by an Islamist extremist, sources said.

During the meeting a list of sensitive sites that are potential targets for attacks and needed bolstered security was discussed, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said Saturday that he was considering cancelling the celebrations for Italian Armed Forces Day on November 4 this year due to heightened security risks following the outbreak of war between Hamas and Israel.

“I’m thinking of cancelling it, of not doing it this year because I don’t think it’s right to increase a risk factor,” Crosetto told an event organized by daily newspaper Il Foglio.

“It’s not a normal event. “Why should I risk giving a stage to a madman or a series of madmen who want to do something big? “I have an obligation to think the worst”.

Via ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group