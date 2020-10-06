Italian Lega Calcio President tests positive for coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Italian Lega Calcio president Paolo Dal Pino tested positive for Covid-19 following the test carried out on Monday.

The president developed symptoms, including fever and cough.

In a statement, the Italian FA said that Dal Pino is in solitary confinement at his home.

It is understood that he will now follow the procedures envisaged by the health protocol and in the coming days he will remotely participate in the institutional appointments of the Serie A League.

On Saturday the FA was in the eye of a controversy following conflicting decisions and protocols led to the cancellation of the Italian Serie A match Juventus Napoli, after the Napoli health authorities did not authorise Napoli to leave the isolation in view of coronavirus stricken players.

TgCom

