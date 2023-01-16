UPDATED: Italian police arrest most wanted mafia boss Messina Denaro in Sicily

Reading Time: 3 minutes

PALERMO, Italy, Jan 16 (Reuters) – Italian police said on Monday they had arrested Matteo Messina Denaro, the country’s most wanted mafia boss who had been on the run for three decades, swooping on a private hospital in the Sicilian capital Palermo where he had gone for treatment.

Prosecutors say Messina Denaro is a boss of Sicily’s Cosa Nostra mafia. Nicknamed Diabolik or U Siccu (the skinny one), Denaro was born in Castelvetrano, Sicily, in 1962. His father was a powerful Cosa Nostra boss, and Denaro thrived in the family business, building an illicit multibillion euro empire in the waste, wind energy and retail sectors.

A handout photo made available by Italy’s Carabinieri shows Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy’s most wanted man, being arrested in Palermo, Sicily, by the Carabinieri police’s ROS unit after 30 years on the run, 16 January 2023. EPA-EFE/CARABINIERI HANDOUT

He has been sentenced in absentia to a life term for his role in the 1992 murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.

VIDEO. People clapping and cheering Carabinieri police in the streets of Palermo after the arrest of Italy's top mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro after 30 years on the run – @repubblica pic.twitter.com/W6ptsXu7lL — Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) January 16, 2023

He also faces a life sentence for his role in bomb attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan which killed 10 people the following year.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed the arrest as “a great victory for the state that shows it never gives up in the face of the mafia”.

Police said in September 2022 that Messina Denaro was still able to issue commands relating to the way the mafia was run in the area around the western Sicilian city of Trapani, his regional stronghold, despite his long disappearance.

Arresto di Matteo Messina Denaro, la dichiarazione del Presidente @GiorgiaMeloni ⤵️https://t.co/wcB5NErbtV — Palazzo_Chigi (@Palazzo_Chigi) January 16, 2023

Messina Denaro, who comes from the small town of Castelvetrano near Trapani, is accused by prosecutors of being solely or jointly responsible for numerous other murders in the 1990s.

In 1993 he helped organise the kidnapping of a 12-year-old boy, Giuseppe Di Matteo, in an attempt to dissuade his father from giving evidence against the mafia, prosecutors say. The boy was held in captivity for two years before he was strangled and his body dissolved in acid.

The mobster, who once infamously claimed, “I filled a cemetery, all by myself”, has apparently kept up his luxurious lifestyle, thanks to several bankrollers who, according to prosecutors, include politicians and businessmen. He was known for wearing expensive suits, a Rolex and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

The quest to locate Denaro was complicated by the near complete absence of recent photographs. With only a few identity pictures taken in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the Italian authorities reconstructed his appearance digitally, using the latest computer technology and information provided by Mafia turncoats. Some informants revealed that the boss underwent facial plastic surgery to conceal his identity, while others stated he had had his fingerprints removed.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first