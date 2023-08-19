Italian migration capacity on verge of collapse – Italian municipalities organisation ANCI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(ANSA) – ROME, AUG 19 – The immigration pointman for Italian municipalities group ANCI said Saturday that migrant reception facilities in the country’s cities and towns were “on the verge of collapse”.



Matteo Biffoni, mayor of Prato and ANCI delegate on immigration, said that on the reception of migrants and especially for minors “everything has broken down, we are on the verge of collapse”.



“We are in the biggest emergency ever experienced, at least since I have been responsible for ANCI for immigration, and nothing is happening: I saw (Interior Minister Matteo) Piantedosi in December then there was a summons on August 4 and in the middle only a bit of technical interlocution”.



Biffoni said “there is a perverse political mechanism because this is the government of ‘no landings’ but outside the electoral propaganda, because they promised this, now they are in difficulty”.

ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group