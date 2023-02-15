Italian ministers blast EU ban on petrol cars from 2035

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Business Minister Adolfo Urso on Wednesday blasted the European Union’s decision to ban the sale of new carbon-emitting petrol and diesel cars by 2035, after the move passed its final legislative step with a vote in the European Parliament on Tuesday.

“Italy is behind with the transition (to electric) of the car sector and we must accelerate with investments,” Urso told Rai radio.

“But the time frames and procedures that Europe is imposing on us do not match the European reality and, above all, they don’t match the Italian one.

“We cannot address reality with an ideological, partisan vision, which is what seems to emerge from the European institutions”.

Tajani, who is also deputy premier, echoed those sentiments, saying the move was a “serious mistake”.

“I am a great supporter of electric cars, but ambitious targets have to be achieved in reality, not just on paper,” Tajani told Rai television.

“Italy will forward a counter-proposal of limiting the reduction to 90%, giving industries the chance to adapt.

“It is necessary to combat climate change, but this means setting achievable targets”.

Italian Deputy Premier and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini has also blasted the ban.

“It is a crazy, disconcerting decision that goes against Italian and European industries and workers and in favour of Chinese businesses,” Salvini said on Tuesday.

Via ANSA

