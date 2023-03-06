Italian PM Meloni says let’s heed Pope’s words, stop human traffickers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Premier Giorgia Meloni said that it was necessary to heed Pope Francis’s call to take action to stop human traffickers in the wake of last week’s migrant-boat shipwreck off Calabria in which at least 70 people died.

“The Holy Father’s words are a big call to all the institutions,” Meloni said on Facebook.





“We are doing our part as the government, continuing to use all the efforts necessary to combat human traffickers and stop the deaths at sea”. The pope human said traffickers must be stopped as he expressed pain at the disaster off the Calabrian town of Cutro during his Angelus service on Sunday.





“May human traffickers be stopped, and may they not continue to throw away the lives of so many innocent people,” the Argentine pontiff said. “May the clear waters of the Mediterranean Sea never again be bloodied by such dramatic incidents.”

Via ANSA

