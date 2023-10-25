Italian PM’s former partner loses TV show over sexist comments

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME, Oct 25 (Reuters) – Andrea Giambruno, the former partner of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has been taken off a television talk show he had presented before Meloni left him following sexist comments he made to female co-workers.

Meloni announced last week she had separated from Giambruno after a satirical current affairs programme broadcast off-air video excerpts from Giambruno’s show, in which he used foul language and appeared to make advances to a female colleague.

Audio excerpts also revealed him talking about being in an affair and telling colleagues they could work with him if they took part in group sex.

Mediaset, the media company that transmits both programmes, said late on Tuesday that Giambruno was “sorry about the embarrassment and unease caused by his behaviour” and had agreed with the company he would no longer present the show.

He will however, continue to work on the programme, called “Diario del giorno” (diary of the day) as a behind-the-scenes coordinator, said Mediaset, which is part of the MFE media group. MFE is owned by the heirs of the late Silvio Berlusconi, a former prime minister and Meloni ally.

