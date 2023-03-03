Italian police arrest sister of jailed top mafioso Messina Denaro

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME, March 3 (Reuters) – Rosalia Messina Denaro, the sister of Italy’s recently jailed top mafioso, was arrested on Friday on charges of associating with a mafia organisation, Italian police said.

Matteo Messina Denaro was Italy’s most wanted man until his arrest on Jan. 16, after 30 years on the run. He was sentenced to multiple life terms after being convicted of a long list of murders and other crimes.

His sister’s arrest is the result of the investigation that led to the capture of her brother, the Carabinieri police said.

Investigators have long suspected that Matteo Messina Denaro long flight from justice was helped by family members and strong clan loyalty.

