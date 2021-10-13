Italian Police break up gang that enslaved Bulgarian prostitutes in Sicily

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in the Sicilian city of Catania said Tuesday that they had broke up a gang that effectively enslaved young women recruited in Bulgaria, forcing them into prostitution and paying them at a pittance.



Among the victims of the gang is a highly vulnerable, seriously disabled woman.

Eight people have been arrested in relation to the case.



Another two people are under investigation, including one the authorities were unable to track down during Tuesday’s operation.

Photo – EPA-EFE/ANDREA FASANI

