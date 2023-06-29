Italian Police dismantle international migrant smuggling network

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Investigators in the northeastern Italian border city of Trieste have dismantled an international migrant smuggling network that reportedly beat migrants to make them walk and gave sleeping tablets to children to stop them from crying and being noticed, judicial sources said.

The probe, which began in early 2022, documented 32 episodes each involving dozens of migrants and refugees travelling along the Balkan route through Italy from Greece to northern Europe.

The alleged smugglers accompanied groups on foot through the woods from the Slovenia-Croatia border to Pomjan in Slovenia, from where they boarded vehicles to Trieste.

Each migrant or refugee reportedly paid up to 250 euros for the passage.

13 people from Albania and Kosovo but living in Trieste have been arrested in relation to the probe and in total around 30 people have been placed under investigation.

The suspects face a number of possible charges including facilitating illegal immigration and criminal association.

Via ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first