Italian police in 18 cities armed with tasers from today

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said that State, Finance and Carabinieri police in 18 Italian cities will be able to use tasers as of Monday.

She said it was “an important step to reduce the risks to the safety of the personnel engaged in activities of prevention and control of the territory.

“Thanks to the adoption of the device, the police forces will be able to manage critical situations and situations of danger in a more effective, safe way” the minister added.

She said the electroshock weapons were being adopted after trials and the training of officers.

Photo – An Italian Carabinieri officer poses with a Taser electroshock weapon, in Rome, Italy, 14 March 2022. Crews of the State Police, Carabinieri and Guardia di Finanza will be allowed to use electric pulse weapons from 14 March on in 14 metropolitan cities and the provincial capitals of Caserta, Brindisi, Reggio Emilia and Padu. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Via ANSA