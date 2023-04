Reading Time: < 1 minute

Finance police on Monday seized two tonnes of cocaine found floating off the east coast of Sicily.

The drug, with an estimated market value of over 400 million euros, was wrapped in 70 waterproof packages held together by nets.



The cocaine is thought to have been left at sea by cargo ships for subsequent retrieval and transportation to the mainland.

The floating cargo was spotted during an aeronautical patrol.



It was said to be one of the largest drug finds ever made in Italy.

Via ANSA

