Italian Postal police report 47% rise in child-porn cases

Italy’s postal police said that it handled 5,316 cases regarding child pornography in 2021, a rise of 47% with respect to the previous year.

In a report it said it uncovered 531 cases of minors being approached by adults intent on sexual abuse.

It said the 10-to-13 age range was the most at risk, while adding that grooming of children aged nine and younger was up too and was increasingly linked to online role-play and video games.



Italy’s postal police and Save the Children have teamed up to publish a dossier on online grooming, which increased during the pandemic, and a guide for parents for the national day against paedophilia and child pornography, May 5.

Via ANSA