Italian singer Blanco investigated for damage during Sanremo festival

Italian singer Blanco is being investigated by the Imperia Public Prosecutor’s Office on charges of damage related to the incident that occurred on the first evening of the 73rd Sanremo festival.

Halfway through his performance, Blanco went into a frenzy and started destroying the flowers set up on the stage of the Ariston theatre .

Blanco had been invited to present the new single “L’Isle delle rose”, but at a certain point in the performance, he began to kick off stage the flower arrangement. He later justified his actions as anger due to sound problems .

IL MOMENTO BUGO DEL SANREMO 2023 GRAZIE BLANCO #sanremo2023 pic.twitter.com/T3CE85sfsS — 𝒩𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝑒 (@trovarsi) February 7, 2023

Via Rai News

