Italy – 14-month-girl goes in coma – Cannabis found in her blood

A 14-month-old girl was in coma at the Policlinico San Matteo in Pavia where doctors found traces of marijuana in her urine. The little girl recovered within a few days and was transferred to a protected structure by decision of the Juvenile Court of Milan.

For a few days the child had not been well, then her parents, who live in Lomellina, saw her fall into an ever deeper sleep and took her to the pediatric hospital at San Matteo, where she arrived in a coma. On discovering the traces of marijuana, doctors alerted the police. And an investigation was opened to ascertain responsibility.

The most widely accepted hypothesis at the moment is that she picked up a small amount of cannabis left by her parents on the table or fell to the ground.

