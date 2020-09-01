Italy backs Libya’s ceasefire – Di Maio

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy backs the ceasefire deal reached between Libya’s UN-backed government and the Speaker of the Tobruk parliament Aguila Saleh, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told the president of the Tripoli-based government of national accord, Fayez al- Sarraj, in Tripoli on Tuesday.



“Italy views favourably the accord reached with Saleh for the promotion of a ceasefire and we support it,” Di Maio told Sarraj according to sources present at the meeting.



“We also think that, as we have always said, all external interference must stop”. Di Maio added that Libya was a crucial actor for the growth of the Mediterranean.



Sarraj told Di Maio the government wanted Italian businesses to come to Libya. He said a commission on economic issues between Italy and Libya would be set up as soon as possible.

“We want Italian businesses to come here to us to support the development and growth of Libya,” he said.

ANSA

