Italy boosts Army combat readiness

The Italian Army issued an order for units to boost training “oriented towards warfighting” in a circular letter dated March 9, referring to the “well-known” international events.

It also said that “tracked vehicles, helicopters and artillery systems” were to be taken up to, and maintained at, the maximum level of efficiency.

The circular letter said requests for early discharge should be assessed with attention.

The Army said the circular letter was a “routine” document intended only for internal use.

A file photo of Italian soldiers carry out check at the border between Italy and France in Menton, southern France. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Via ANSA