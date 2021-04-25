Italy commemorates Liberation Day, with a difference

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italy celebrates Liberation Day, known in Italian as Festa della Liberazione, with a national public holiday each year on 25 April.

For the second consecutive year, the Festival is inevitably conditioned by the pandemic. Among the ceremonies, flower for the partisans to be placed simultaneously in the streets of Italian cities in front of plaques dedicated to anti-fascists, as well as a “relay of the Liberation” with a live broadcast on the ANPI social media pages with readings, music, meetings, book presentations and testimonies by the ‘partisans’.

The occasion is held in commemoration of the end of the Fascist regime and of the Nazi Germany occupation during world war two, as well as the victory of Italy’s Resistance movement of partisans, or partigiani, who opposed the regime.

Italian President Mattarella said “The difficult moment we are experiencing limits the methods of celebration but I wish with equal intensity, on this April 25, the Day of Freedom for all Italians, to remember the sacrifice of thousands of compatriots who fought in the ranks of the Resistance and fought in the troops of the Italian Liberation Corps, of those who were deported, interned, exterminated in concentration camps and of women and men of all classes and backgrounds who did not lack their support, often paying hard for their choice.”

He added “now more than ever it is necessary to remain united in a joint effort that allows us to make ever stronger and reaffirm the values and ideals that are the basis of our civil life, that common thread that, from the Risorgimento to the Resistance, has led to rebirth. of Italy.”

CDE

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...