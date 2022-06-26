Italy expecting weather to really heat up next week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The latest African anticyclone to hit Italy, nicknamed after Charon the boatman of Hades, will really heat up next week and temperatures will reach 44 degrees in some places, weathermen said Thursday.



“The afa (sticky heat) will be unbearable,” said Andrea Garbinato, of the website http://www.iLMeteo.it.

“The heat will stay at that level until the start of July at least”.

Italy has already seen the temperatures reach 42-44 ° C in the shade in the South and in Sardinia, but the thermometer will rise sharply again and throughout Italy, higher values ​​with peaks of 45 ° C are not excluded in the coming days.



