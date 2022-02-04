Italy facing backlog of cancer cases due to COVID

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy facing a severe backlog of advanced cancer cases due to two years of COVID-19, the Italian Association of Oncological Medicine said for World Cancer Day.

Delays in diagnosis and treatment have built up as hospitals and doctors have had to prioritize the virus emergency, they said.

“Without proper planning, with allocation of resources and staff, oncology departments will not be able to cope with the wave of cases at an advances stage in the next few months and years,” the association said.

Via ANSA