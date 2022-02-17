Italy gas flows from Libya to restart on Thursday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gas flows into Italy from Libya will restart on Thursday, ahead of schedule, following unplanned maintenance on facilities at the Mellitah Complex, Italian energy group Eni said.

Earlier this month Eni had announced Libyan gas flows to Italy would be materially reduced from Feb. 4 and go to zero from Feb. 5, with maintenance continuing until Feb 19. But in a note posted on Italian energy market operator GME’s web page on Wednesday, Eni said flows “will gradually restart from 17 February”.

The maintenance work came at a time of growing concern over the potential fallout on gas flows into Europe from any conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Flows through the Green Stream pipeline carrying Libyan gas into Italy make up just 2.5% of overall Italian daily demand. Italy, which imports more than 90% of its gas needs, gets most of its supplies from Russia and Algeria.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Leslie Adler

Photo – A file photo of the Mellitah Oil and Gas ,Tripoli, Libya. EPA/STR