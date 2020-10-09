Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Corporate Dispatch, Italy

Italy government agrees decree on newco for re-nationalised Alitalia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Italian government has finalised a long-awaited agreement over the creation of a newco for Alitalia, Il Messaggero daily reported on Friday, as part of a nationalisation process meant to give a lifeline to the ailing carrier.

The agreement on the decree that will lead to the creation of the newco was struck late on Thursday, several months after Rome announced it would put the loss-making airline back in state hands after 11 troubled years of private management and three failed restructuring attempts.

As part of the agreement, Alitalia’s board will be increased to nine members from seven at the moment, the paper added.
