Italy has had some 1,000 extreme-weather events in 10 years

Italy has registered close to 1,000 extreme-weather events in the last 10 years, 946 to be precise, as the nation increasingly feels the effects of the climate crisis, according to a new report by environmental association Legambiente’s Osservatorio CittàClima research unit.



The report, entitled ‘the climate has already changed’, said that these events included 416 cases of major flooding caused by torrential rain, which caused damage to infrastructure and the suspension of public transport services.



There were also 118 cases of flooding due to rivers breaking their banks during extreme weather and 35 major landslides.



It said extreme weather led to 83 days of power blackouts and 14 cases of significant damage to Italy’s artistic and cultural heritage.



The report counted 251 deaths linked to these events, including 42 in 2019 alone, while around 50,000 people had to be evacuated from their homes due to floods and landslides.



There were 39 cases of damage being caused by drought and extreme temperatures and 257 damage-causing tornados.

Main Photo: Lightning in the sky behind Saint Peter church in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Via ANSA

